Kallam Spinning Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.96 crore, down 8.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.96 crore in March 2023 down 8.38% from Rs. 122.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2023 down 308.6% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2023 down 65.18% from Rs. 19.76 crore in March 2022.

Kallam Spinning shares closed at 9.17 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.90% returns over the last 6 months and -40.30% over the last 12 months.