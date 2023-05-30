Kallam Spinning Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.96 crore, down 8.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kallam Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.96 crore in March 2023 down 8.38% from Rs. 122.19 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2023 down 308.6% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2023 down 65.18% from Rs. 19.76 crore in March 2022.
Kallam Spinning shares closed at 9.17 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.90% returns over the last 6 months and -40.30% over the last 12 months.
|Kallam Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.96
|84.01
|122.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.96
|84.01
|122.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|88.78
|61.36
|85.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.09
|1.06
|-8.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.15
|5.22
|6.03
|Depreciation
|3.92
|3.94
|3.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.59
|15.17
|20.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.60
|-2.74
|15.62
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.31
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.96
|-2.43
|15.86
|Interest
|7.87
|7.22
|8.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.91
|-9.65
|7.63
|Exceptional Items
|-6.41
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.32
|-9.65
|7.63
|Tax
|-3.49
|-3.23
|3.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.83
|-6.41
|3.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.83
|-6.41
|3.75
|Equity Share Capital
|10.56
|10.56
|8.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-1.21
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-1.21
|0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-1.21
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-1.21
|0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited