    Kallam Spinning Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.96 crore, down 8.38% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kallam Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.96 crore in March 2023 down 8.38% from Rs. 122.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2023 down 308.6% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2023 down 65.18% from Rs. 19.76 crore in March 2022.

    Kallam Spinning shares closed at 9.17 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.90% returns over the last 6 months and -40.30% over the last 12 months.

    Kallam Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.9684.01122.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.9684.01122.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.7861.3685.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.091.06-8.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.155.226.03
    Depreciation3.923.943.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.5915.1720.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.60-2.7415.62
    Other Income0.360.310.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.96-2.4315.86
    Interest7.877.228.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.91-9.657.63
    Exceptional Items-6.41----
    P/L Before Tax-11.32-9.657.63
    Tax-3.49-3.233.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.83-6.413.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.83-6.413.75
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.568.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.48-1.210.88
    Diluted EPS-1.48-1.210.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.48-1.210.88
    Diluted EPS-1.48-1.210.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kallam Spinning #Kallam Textiles #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:44 pm