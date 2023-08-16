English
    Kallam Spinning Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.89 crore, up 1.49% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kallam Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.89 crore in June 2023 up 1.49% from Rs. 114.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2023 down 321.72% from Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 95.42% from Rs. 16.61 crore in June 2022.

    Kallam Spinning shares closed at 8.84 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.42% over the last 12 months.

    Kallam Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations115.89111.96114.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115.89111.96114.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.4588.7886.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.09-8.09-14.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.606.155.58
    Depreciation3.983.923.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.3518.5920.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.582.6011.95
    Other Income0.370.360.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.222.9612.70
    Interest7.887.877.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.09-4.915.18
    Exceptional Items---6.41--
    P/L Before Tax-11.09-11.325.18
    Tax-3.78-3.491.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.31-7.833.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.31-7.833.30
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.568.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.38-1.480.77
    Diluted EPS-1.38-1.480.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.38-1.480.77
    Diluted EPS-1.38-1.480.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kallam Spinning #Kallam Textiles #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

