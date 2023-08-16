Kallam Spinning Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.89 crore, up 1.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.89 crore in June 2023 up 1.49% from Rs. 114.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2023 down 321.72% from Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 95.42% from Rs. 16.61 crore in June 2022.

Kallam Spinning shares closed at 8.84 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.42% over the last 12 months.