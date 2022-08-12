Kallam Spinning Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.19 crore, up 28.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.19 crore in June 2022 up 28.44% from Rs. 88.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2022 up 5.48% from Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.61 crore in June 2022 up 22.95% from Rs. 13.51 crore in June 2021.

Kallam Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2021.

Kallam Spinning shares closed at 11.25 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.39% returns over the last 6 months and -34.09% over the last 12 months.