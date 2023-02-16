Kallam Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.01 crore, down 34.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kallam Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 84.01 crore in December 2022 down 34.11% from Rs. 127.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 down 288.12% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 92.16% from Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2021.
Kallam Spinning shares closed at 10.29 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.81% returns over the last 6 months and -41.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kallam Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|84.01
|102.30
|127.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|84.01
|102.30
|127.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.36
|79.14
|82.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.06
|3.25
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.22
|5.40
|4.96
|Depreciation
|3.94
|3.93
|3.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.17
|16.77
|20.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.74
|-6.20
|15.06
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.32
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.43
|-5.88
|15.32
|Interest
|7.22
|7.17
|9.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.65
|-13.05
|6.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.00
|0.19
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.65
|-15.05
|6.51
|Tax
|-3.23
|-4.70
|3.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.41
|-10.35
|3.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.41
|-10.35
|3.41
|Equity Share Capital
|10.56
|10.56
|8.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|-2.02
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|-2.02
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|-2.02
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|-2.02
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited