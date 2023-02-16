Kallam Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.01 crore, down 34.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.01 crore in December 2022 down 34.11% from Rs. 127.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 down 288.12% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 92.16% from Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2021.