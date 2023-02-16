 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kallam Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.01 crore, down 34.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kallam Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 84.01 crore in December 2022 down 34.11% from Rs. 127.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 down 288.12% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 92.16% from Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2021.

Kallam Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 84.01 102.30 127.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 84.01 102.30 127.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.36 79.14 82.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.06 3.25 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.22 5.40 4.96
Depreciation 3.94 3.93 3.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.17 16.77 20.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.74 -6.20 15.06
Other Income 0.31 0.32 0.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.43 -5.88 15.32
Interest 7.22 7.17 9.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.65 -13.05 6.32
Exceptional Items -- -2.00 0.19
P/L Before Tax -9.65 -15.05 6.51
Tax -3.23 -4.70 3.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.41 -10.35 3.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.41 -10.35 3.41
Equity Share Capital 10.56 10.56 8.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.21 -2.02 0.80
Diluted EPS -1.21 -2.02 0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.21 -2.02 0.80
Diluted EPS -1.21 -2.02 0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited