    Kallam Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.01 crore, down 34.11% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kallam Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.01 crore in December 2022 down 34.11% from Rs. 127.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 down 288.12% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 92.16% from Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2021.

    Kallam Spinning shares closed at 10.29 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.81% returns over the last 6 months and -41.03% over the last 12 months.

    Kallam Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.01102.30127.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.01102.30127.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.3679.1482.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.063.25-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.225.404.96
    Depreciation3.943.933.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.1716.7720.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.74-6.2015.06
    Other Income0.310.320.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.43-5.8815.32
    Interest7.227.179.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.65-13.056.32
    Exceptional Items---2.000.19
    P/L Before Tax-9.65-15.056.51
    Tax-3.23-4.703.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.41-10.353.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.41-10.353.41
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.568.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.21-2.020.80
    Diluted EPS-1.21-2.020.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.21-2.020.80
    Diluted EPS-1.21-2.020.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 12:11 pm