Kallam Spinning Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 127.51 crore, up 73.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.51 crore in December 2021 up 73.66% from Rs. 73.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021 up 565.64% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2021 up 119.86% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2020.

Kallam Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2020.

Kallam Spinning shares closed at 20.05 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)