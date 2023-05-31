Kakatiya Tex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 90.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in March 2023 down 90.58% from Rs. 11.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 82.7% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 84.94% from Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2022.

Kakatiya Tex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.50 in March 2022.

Kakatiya Tex shares closed at 38.66 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.64% returns over the last 6 months and 237.64% over the last 12 months.