Kakatiya Tex Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore, down 66.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore in March 2020 down 66.44% from Rs. 10.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2020 up 210.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020 up 414.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.

Kakatiya Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2019.

Kakatiya Tex shares closed at 3.10 on June 25, 2020 (BSE)