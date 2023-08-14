Kakatiya Tex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 95.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 95.77% from Rs. 4.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 116.58% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 115.87% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022.

Kakatiya Tex shares closed at 35.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.90% returns over the last 6 months and 81.82% over the last 12 months.