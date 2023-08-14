English
    Kakatiya Tex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 95.77% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 95.77% from Rs. 4.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 116.58% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 115.87% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022.

    Kakatiya Tex shares closed at 35.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.90% returns over the last 6 months and 81.82% over the last 12 months.

    Kakatiya Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.211.054.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.211.054.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----1.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.190.37
    Depreciation0.120.140.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.380.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.420.341.73
    Other Income--0.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.420.361.74
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.420.361.74
    Exceptional Items0.100.190.19
    P/L Before Tax-0.320.551.93
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.320.551.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.320.551.93
    Equity Share Capital5.795.795.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.730.613.03
    Diluted EPS-0.730.613.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.730.613.03
    Diluted EPS-0.730.613.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

