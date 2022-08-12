Kakatiya Tex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, down 38.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in June 2022 down 38.99% from Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022 up 438.6% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022 up 539.53% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

Kakatiya Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2021.

Kakatiya Tex shares closed at 19.25 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 255.17% returns over the last 6 months and 550.34% over the last 12 months.