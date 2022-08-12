 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kakatiya Tex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, down 38.99% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in June 2022 down 38.99% from Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022 up 438.6% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022 up 539.53% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

Kakatiya Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2021.

Kakatiya Tex shares closed at 19.25 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 255.17% returns over the last 6 months and 550.34% over the last 12 months.

Kakatiya Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.96 11.15 8.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.96 11.15 8.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.57 4.42 3.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.54 2.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 0.18 0.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.58 0.50
Depreciation 0.15 0.14 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.92 2.12 1.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.73 3.17 -0.58
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.74 3.18 -0.57
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.74 3.18 -0.57
Exceptional Items 0.19 -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.93 3.18 -0.57
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.93 3.18 -0.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.93 3.18 -0.57
Equity Share Capital 5.79 5.79 5.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 5.50 -0.99
Diluted EPS 3.03 5.50 -0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 5.50 -0.99
Diluted EPS 3.03 5.50 -0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
