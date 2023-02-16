 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kakatiya Tex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 97.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Textiles are:Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 97.97% from Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 174.53% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 135.34% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021. Kakatiya Tex shares closed at 36.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.93% returns over the last 6 months and 545.87% over the last 12 months.
Kakatiya Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.251.2212.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.251.2212.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----6.88
Purchase of Traded Goods----1.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.101.11-0.45
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.160.220.56
Depreciation0.150.140.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.410.482.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.57-0.731.01
Other Income0.010.010.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.56-0.721.02
Interest0.320.65--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.88-1.371.02
Exceptional Items0.090.240.04
P/L Before Tax-0.79-1.131.06
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.79-1.131.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.79-1.131.06
Equity Share Capital5.795.795.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.36-1.971.84
Diluted EPS-1.36-1.971.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.36-1.971.84
Diluted EPS-1.36-1.971.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am