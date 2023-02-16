Kakatiya Tex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 97.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Textiles are:Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 97.97% from Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 174.53% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 135.34% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.
|Kakatiya Tex shares closed at 36.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.93% returns over the last 6 months and 545.87% over the last 12 months.
|Kakatiya Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|1.22
|12.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|1.22
|12.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|6.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|1.11
|-0.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.22
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.48
|2.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.73
|1.01
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-0.72
|1.02
|Interest
|0.32
|0.65
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-1.37
|1.02
|Exceptional Items
|0.09
|0.24
|0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.79
|-1.13
|1.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.79
|-1.13
|1.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.79
|-1.13
|1.06
|Equity Share Capital
|5.79
|5.79
|5.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|-1.97
|1.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|-1.97
|1.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|-1.97
|1.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|-1.97
|1.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
