Kakatiya Tex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 97.97% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.25 1.22 12.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.25 1.22 12.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 6.88 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.83 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 1.11 -0.45 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.16 0.22 0.56 Depreciation 0.15 0.14 0.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.41 0.48 2.32 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 -0.73 1.01 Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.56 -0.72 1.02 Interest 0.32 0.65 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.88 -1.37 1.02 Exceptional Items 0.09 0.24 0.04 P/L Before Tax -0.79 -1.13 1.06 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.79 -1.13 1.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.79 -1.13 1.06 Equity Share Capital 5.79 5.79 5.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.36 -1.97 1.84 Diluted EPS -1.36 -1.97 1.84 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.36 -1.97 1.84 Diluted EPS -1.36 -1.97 1.84 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited