    Kakatiya Tex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 97.97% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Textiles are:Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 97.97% from Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 174.53% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 135.34% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.Kakatiya Tex shares closed at 36.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.93% returns over the last 6 months and 545.87% over the last 12 months.
    Kakatiya Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.251.2212.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.251.2212.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----6.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.101.11-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.220.56
    Depreciation0.150.140.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.410.482.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.57-0.731.01
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.56-0.721.02
    Interest0.320.65--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.88-1.371.02
    Exceptional Items0.090.240.04
    P/L Before Tax-0.79-1.131.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.79-1.131.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.79-1.131.06
    Equity Share Capital5.795.795.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.36-1.971.84
    Diluted EPS-1.36-1.971.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.36-1.971.84
    Diluted EPS-1.36-1.971.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

