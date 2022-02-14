Kakatiya Tex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore, up 122.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore in December 2021 up 122.24% from Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021 up 431.25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021 up 744.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

Kakatiya Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2020.

Kakatiya Tex shares closed at 5.17 on February 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.41% returns over the last 6 months and 508.24% over the last 12 months.