Kakatiya Tex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore, down 16.34% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore in December 2020 down 16.34% from Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 up 62.35% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 up 74.65% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2019.
Kakatiya Tex shares closed at 0.81 on February 12, 2021 (BSE)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.53
|4.20
|6.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.53
|4.20
|6.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.99
|2.01
|4.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.14
|0.34
|0.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.07
|0.66
|-0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.43
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.15
|0.97
|1.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.35
|-0.86
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.33
|-0.85
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.33
|-0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|-0.33
|-0.85
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|-0.33
|-0.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|-0.33
|-0.85
|Equity Share Capital
|5.79
|5.79
|5.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.58
|-1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.58
|-1.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.58
|-1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.58
|-1.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited