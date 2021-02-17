Kakatiya Tex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore, down 16.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore in December 2020 down 16.34% from Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 up 62.35% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 up 74.65% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2019.

Kakatiya Tex shares closed at 0.81 on February 12, 2021 (BSE)