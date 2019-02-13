Kakatiya Tex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore, down 14.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore in December 2018 down 14.22% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 75% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

Kakatiya Tex shares closed at 2.92 on November 26, 2018 (BSE)