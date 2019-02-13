Kakatiya Tex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore, down 14.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore in December 2018 down 14.22% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 75% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.
Kakatiya Tex shares closed at 2.92 on November 26, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Kakatiya Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.01
|10.99
|11.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.01
|10.99
|11.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.35
|6.95
|5.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.61
|1.43
|2.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.54
|0.32
|1.02
|Power & Fuel
|1.11
|1.11
|1.07
|Employees Cost
|0.68
|0.68
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.96
|0.90
|0.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.54
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.52
|0.12
|Interest
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.53
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|-0.53
|0.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|-0.53
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|-0.53
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|5.79
|5.79
|5.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.93
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.93
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.93
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.93
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited