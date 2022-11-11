Kakatiya Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.69 crore, down 7.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.69 crore in September 2022 down 7.89% from Rs. 36.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 down 165.88% from Rs. 7.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.16 crore in September 2022 down 136.49% from Rs. 11.40 crore in September 2021.

Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 204.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.68% returns over the last 6 months and -16.55% over the last 12 months.