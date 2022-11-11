 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kakatiya Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.69 crore, down 7.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.69 crore in September 2022 down 7.89% from Rs. 36.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 down 165.88% from Rs. 7.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.16 crore in September 2022 down 136.49% from Rs. 11.40 crore in September 2021.

Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 204.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.68% returns over the last 6 months and -16.55% over the last 12 months.

Kakatiya Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.69 34.06 36.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.69 34.06 36.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.12 3.16 3.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.09 6.32 2.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.60 4.74 4.70
Depreciation 0.56 0.56 0.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.17 20.98 17.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.84 -1.70 8.25
Other Income 3.13 2.65 2.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.72 0.95 10.83
Interest 0.53 0.50 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.25 0.44 10.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.25 0.44 10.58
Tax -0.26 0.21 3.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.99 0.24 7.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.99 0.24 7.57
Equity Share Capital 7.77 7.77 7.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.42 0.30 9.74
Diluted EPS -6.42 0.30 9.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.42 0.30 9.74
Diluted EPS -6.42 0.30 9.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

