Kakatiya Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.84 crore, up 17.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.84 crore in March 2023 up 17.93% from Rs. 38.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 10.62% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2023 up 79.81% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

Kakatiya Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2022.

Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 211.45 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.10% returns over the last 6 months and -6.79% over the last 12 months.