English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kakatiya Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.84 crore, up 17.93% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.84 crore in March 2023 up 17.93% from Rs. 38.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 10.62% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2023 up 79.81% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

    Kakatiya Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2022.

    Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 211.45 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.10% returns over the last 6 months and -6.79% over the last 12 months.

    Kakatiya Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.8440.5638.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.8440.5638.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.0140.578.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.41-33.177.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.035.015.27
    Depreciation0.560.580.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.8229.5017.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.99-1.93-0.54
    Other Income13.172.602.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.180.671.52
    Interest3.890.780.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.71-0.111.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.71-0.111.01
    Tax-1.05-0.060.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.34-0.050.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.34-0.050.38
    Equity Share Capital7.777.777.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.44-0.070.49
    Diluted EPS0.44-0.070.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.44-0.070.49
    Diluted EPS0.44-0.070.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Kakatiya Cement #Kakatiya Cements #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:11 am