Kakatiya Cement Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.06 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.06 crore in March 2021 up 9.46% from Rs. 24.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2021 up 64.8% from Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2021 up 617.39% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2020.

Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 277.90 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.66% returns over the last 6 months and 99.43% over the last 12 months.