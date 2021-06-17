Kakatiya Cement Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.06 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y
June 17, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.06 crore in March 2021 up 9.46% from Rs. 24.72 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2021 up 64.8% from Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2021 up 617.39% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2020.
Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 277.90 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.66% returns over the last 6 months and 99.43% over the last 12 months.
|Kakatiya Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.06
|33.94
|24.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.06
|33.94
|24.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.58
|18.95
|9.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.56
|-1.05
|-9.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.89
|4.79
|5.47
|Depreciation
|0.63
|0.64
|0.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.08
|16.06
|21.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.44
|-5.45
|-2.72
|Other Income
|1.88
|2.68
|2.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.32
|-2.77
|0.08
|Interest
|0.64
|0.38
|0.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.67
|-3.16
|-0.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-6.50
|P/L Before Tax
|3.67
|-3.16
|-7.30
|Tax
|5.65
|-0.05
|-1.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.98
|-3.10
|-5.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.98
|-3.10
|-5.62
|Equity Share Capital
|7.77
|7.77
|7.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|-3.99
|-7.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|-3.99
|-7.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|-3.99
|-7.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|-3.99
|-7.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited