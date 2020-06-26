Kakatiya Cement Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.72 crore, down 27.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.72 crore in March 2020 down 27.75% from Rs. 34.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2020 down 180.37% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2020 down 90.01% from Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2019.

Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 146.75 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.50% returns over the last 6 months and -19.50% over the last 12 months.