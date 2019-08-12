Kakatiya Cement Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 59.70 crore, up 260.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.70 crore in June 2019 up 260.29% from Rs. 16.57 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2019 up 420.31% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.17 crore in June 2019 up 1598.15% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2018.

Kakatiya Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 6.84 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.14 in June 2018.

Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 159.10 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.32% returns over the last 6 months and -32.51% over the last 12 months.