Kakatiya Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, down 5.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in December 2022 down 5.15% from Rs. 42.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 101.08% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 82.95% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021.

Kakatiya Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.56 33.69 42.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.56 33.69 42.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.57 3.12 29.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.17 3.09 -11.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.01 4.60 4.66
Depreciation 0.58 0.56 0.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.50 30.17 15.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.93 -7.84 4.21
Other Income 2.60 3.13 2.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.67 -4.72 6.76
Interest 0.78 0.53 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -5.25 6.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 -5.25 6.64
Tax -0.06 -0.26 1.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -4.99 4.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -4.99 4.86
Equity Share Capital 7.77 7.77 7.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -6.42 6.25
Diluted EPS -0.07 -6.42 6.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -6.42 6.25
Diluted EPS -0.07 -6.42 6.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
