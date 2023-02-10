Kakatiya Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, down 5.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in December 2022 down 5.15% from Rs. 42.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 101.08% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 82.95% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021.
Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 196.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and -20.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kakatiya Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.56
|33.69
|42.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.56
|33.69
|42.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.57
|3.12
|29.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.17
|3.09
|-11.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.01
|4.60
|4.66
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.56
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.50
|30.17
|15.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.93
|-7.84
|4.21
|Other Income
|2.60
|3.13
|2.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|-4.72
|6.76
|Interest
|0.78
|0.53
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-5.25
|6.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|-5.25
|6.64
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.26
|1.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-4.99
|4.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-4.99
|4.86
|Equity Share Capital
|7.77
|7.77
|7.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-6.42
|6.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-6.42
|6.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-6.42
|6.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-6.42
|6.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited