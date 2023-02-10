Kakatiya Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, down 5.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in December 2022 down 5.15% from Rs. 42.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 101.08% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 82.95% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021.