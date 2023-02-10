English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kakatiya Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, down 5.15% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in December 2022 down 5.15% from Rs. 42.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 101.08% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 82.95% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021.

    Kakatiya Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.5633.6942.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.5633.6942.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.573.1229.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.173.09-11.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.014.604.66
    Depreciation0.580.560.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5030.1715.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.93-7.844.21
    Other Income2.603.132.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.67-4.726.76
    Interest0.780.530.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-5.256.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-5.256.64
    Tax-0.06-0.261.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-4.994.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-4.994.86
    Equity Share Capital7.777.777.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-6.426.25
    Diluted EPS-0.07-6.426.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-6.426.25
    Diluted EPS-0.07-6.426.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited