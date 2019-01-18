App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 net profit up 24% to 65.9 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 53.11 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Kajaria Ceramics said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Kajaria Ceramics on Friday reported a 24.06 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.89 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Its total income from operations during the quarter under review was up 15.10 percent to Rs 763.09 crore as against Rs 662.93 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 663.54 crore as against Rs 578.68 crore, up 14.66 percent.

Shares of Kajaria Ceramics today settled at Rs 535.15, up 0.17 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Kajaria Ceramics #Q3 #Results

