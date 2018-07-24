Kajaria Ceramics Q1 profit falls 7%, revenue rises 5% as volume growth at 9%

Kajaria Ceramics' first quarter net profit declined 7.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 45.4 crore, hit weak operational performance but the volume growth was strong.

Revenue from operations in Q1 grew by 4.6 percent to Rs 657 crore YoY with volume growth at 9 percent.

"The first quarter of 2018-19 appears to be a sign of better times to come as the northward movement of gas prices seems to have stabilised and the price decline in the value-added GVT product appears to be halted," the company said in its filing.

Bathware segment registered a robust revenue growth of 69 percent in Q1 FY19 over the corresponding previous quarter, it added.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 7.2 percent to Rs 96.8 crore and margin contracted by 190 basis points to 14.7 percent compared to year-ago, dented by higher employee cost (up 13.5 percent YoY) and power & fuel expenses (up 21.6 percent).

Going forward, the company said the normal monsoon, increased income for the rural masses (owing to the significant increase in MSP for agri-produce) holds promise for increased discretionary spending and should have positive impact on demand for tiles.

The board members today approved to dispose/transfer 15,30,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Soriso Ceramic, a subsidiary company, held by the company at an aggregate consideration upto Rs 11 crore. Consequent upon the completion of disposal/transfer of shares, Soriso will cease to be a subsidiary of the company.

