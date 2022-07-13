Kajaria Ceramics Q1 PAT seen up 96.4% YoY to Rs. 84.7 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Real Estate & Building Material sector. The brokerage house expects Kajaria Ceramics to report net profit at Rs. 84.7 crore up 96.4% year-on-year (down 11.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 82.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,024.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 13.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 78.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 143.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

