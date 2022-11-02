English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kajaria Ceramic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 979.63 crore, up 13.62% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 979.63 crore in September 2022 up 13.62% from Rs. 862.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.16 crore in September 2022 down 23.86% from Rs. 103.96 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.48 crore in September 2022 down 18.89% from Rs. 160.87 crore in September 2021.

    Kajaria Ceramic EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.54 in September 2021.

    Close

    Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 1,088.70 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -10.88% over the last 12 months.

    Kajaria Ceramics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations979.63913.95862.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations979.63913.95862.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials174.63174.24134.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods314.67303.04316.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.14-47.3311.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.3787.5773.68
    Depreciation22.9921.5019.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses295.91259.64179.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.20115.29126.31
    Other Income12.2912.2714.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.49127.56141.22
    Interest0.862.051.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.63125.51140.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax106.63125.51140.10
    Tax27.4732.1636.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.1693.35103.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.1693.35103.96
    Equity Share Capital15.9215.9215.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.975.866.54
    Diluted EPS4.975.866.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.975.866.54
    Diluted EPS4.975.866.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Kajaria Ceramic #Kajaria Ceramics #Results
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 04:00 pm