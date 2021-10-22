Kajaria Ceramic Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 862.20 crore, up 32.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 862.20 crore in September 2021 up 32.62% from Rs. 650.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.96 crore in September 2021 up 24.07% from Rs. 83.79 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.87 crore in September 2021 up 20.36% from Rs. 133.66 crore in September 2020.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.27 in September 2020.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 1,250.35 on October 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.13% returns over the last 6 months and 118.90% over the last 12 months.