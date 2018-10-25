Kajaria Ceramic Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 677.49 crore, up 6.89% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 677.49 crore in September 2018 up 6.89% from Rs. 633.84 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.53 crore in September 2018 down 17.87% from Rs. 74.92 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.72 crore in September 2018 down 18.31% from Rs. 129.42 crore in September 2017.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.87 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.71 in September 2017.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 336.05 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.75% returns over the last 6 months and -51.93% over the last 12 months.