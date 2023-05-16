Kajaria Ceramic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,090.70 crore, up 10.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,090.70 crore in March 2023 up 10.51% from Rs. 987.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.24 crore in March 2023 down 1.46% from Rs. 97.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.05 crore in March 2023 down 0.18% from Rs. 156.33 crore in March 2022.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.14 in March 2022.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 1,177.35 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.96% returns over the last 6 months and 25.00% over the last 12 months.