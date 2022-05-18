 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kajaria Ceramic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 987.00 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 987.00 crore in March 2022 up 14.87% from Rs. 859.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.67 crore in March 2022 down 12.48% from Rs. 111.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.33 crore in March 2022 down 7.56% from Rs. 169.12 crore in March 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.02 in March 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 942.90 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.77% returns over the last 6 months and 6.18% over the last 12 months.

Kajaria Ceramics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 987.00 950.49 859.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 987.00 950.49 859.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 152.77 158.34 131.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 345.99 322.35 307.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.40 -5.91 25.44
Power & Fuel 164.55 -- 99.65
Employees Cost 81.38 81.84 70.73
Depreciation 21.14 21.41 18.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.95 234.87 70.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.82 137.59 135.52
Other Income 11.37 11.56 14.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.19 149.15 150.47
Interest 2.17 1.49 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 133.02 147.66 149.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 133.02 147.66 149.17
Tax 35.35 34.91 37.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 97.67 112.75 111.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 97.67 112.75 111.60
Equity Share Capital 15.92 15.92 15.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.14 7.09 7.02
Diluted EPS 6.13 7.09 7.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.14 7.09 7.02
Diluted EPS 6.13 7.09 7.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Kajaria Ceramic #Kajaria Ceramics #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.