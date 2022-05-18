Kajaria Ceramic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 987.00 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 987.00 crore in March 2022 up 14.87% from Rs. 859.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.67 crore in March 2022 down 12.48% from Rs. 111.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.33 crore in March 2022 down 7.56% from Rs. 169.12 crore in March 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.02 in March 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 942.90 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.77% returns over the last 6 months and 6.18% over the last 12 months.