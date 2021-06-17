Kajaria Ceramic Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 859.26 crore, up 42.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 859.26 crore in March 2021 up 42.48% from Rs. 603.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.60 crore in March 2021 up 101.55% from Rs. 55.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.12 crore in March 2021 up 73.67% from Rs. 97.38 crore in March 2020.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 7.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.48 in March 2020.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 995.10 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.08% returns over the last 6 months and 177.69% over the last 12 months.