    Kajaria Ceramic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 964.42 crore, up 5.52% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 964.42 crore in June 2023 up 5.52% from Rs. 913.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.66 crore in June 2023 up 0.33% from Rs. 93.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.45 crore in June 2023 up 0.93% from Rs. 149.06 crore in June 2022.

    Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.86 in June 2022.

    Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 1,454.45 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.21% returns over the last 6 months and 45.55% over the last 12 months.

    Kajaria Ceramics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations964.421,090.70913.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations964.421,090.70913.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.32160.86174.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods352.48406.49303.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.9123.21-47.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.8688.9187.57
    Depreciation21.8223.0321.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses228.32268.64259.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.71119.56115.29
    Other Income13.9213.4612.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.63133.02127.56
    Interest2.543.442.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax126.09129.58125.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax126.09129.58125.51
    Tax32.4333.3432.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.6696.2493.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.6696.2493.35
    Equity Share Capital15.9315.9215.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.886.045.86
    Diluted EPS5.886.045.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.886.045.86
    Diluted EPS5.886.045.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 04:44 pm

