Kajaria Ceramic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 964.42 crore, up 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 964.42 crore in June 2023 up 5.52% from Rs. 913.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.66 crore in June 2023 up 0.33% from Rs. 93.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.45 crore in June 2023 up 0.93% from Rs. 149.06 crore in June 2022.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.86 in June 2022.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 1,454.45 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.21% returns over the last 6 months and 45.55% over the last 12 months.