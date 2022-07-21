 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kajaria Ceramic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 913.95 crore, up 82.91% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 913.95 crore in June 2022 up 82.91% from Rs. 499.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.35 crore in June 2022 up 99.72% from Rs. 46.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.06 crore in June 2022 up 80.96% from Rs. 82.37 crore in June 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 999.40 on July 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.15% returns over the last 6 months and 2.31% over the last 12 months.

Kajaria Ceramics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 913.95 987.00 499.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 913.95 987.00 499.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 174.24 152.77 118.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 303.04 345.99 165.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -47.33 15.40 -61.24
Power & Fuel -- 164.55 --
Employees Cost 87.57 81.38 69.53
Depreciation 21.50 21.14 18.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 259.64 81.95 137.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.29 123.82 51.32
Other Income 12.27 11.37 12.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.56 135.19 64.20
Interest 2.05 2.17 1.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.51 133.02 62.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 125.51 133.02 62.86
Tax 32.16 35.35 16.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 93.35 97.67 46.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 93.35 97.67 46.74
Equity Share Capital 15.92 15.92 15.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.86 6.14 2.94
Diluted EPS 5.86 6.13 2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.86 6.14 2.94
Diluted EPS 5.86 6.13 2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Kajaria Ceramic #Kajaria Ceramics #Results
first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.