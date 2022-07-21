Kajaria Ceramic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 913.95 crore, up 82.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 913.95 crore in June 2022 up 82.91% from Rs. 499.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.35 crore in June 2022 up 99.72% from Rs. 46.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.06 crore in June 2022 up 80.96% from Rs. 82.37 crore in June 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 999.40 on July 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.15% returns over the last 6 months and 2.31% over the last 12 months.