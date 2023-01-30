 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kajaria Ceramic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.47 crore, up 3.79% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 986.47 crore in December 2022 up 3.79% from Rs. 950.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.64 crore in December 2022 down 32.91% from Rs. 112.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.53 crore in December 2022 down 24.06% from Rs. 170.56 crore in December 2021.

Kajaria Ceramics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 986.47 979.63 950.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 986.47 979.63 950.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 177.81 174.63 158.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 351.29 314.67 322.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.41 -12.14 -5.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 89.15 88.37 81.84
Depreciation 23.39 22.99 21.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 294.79 295.91 234.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.45 95.20 137.59
Other Income 12.69 12.29 11.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.14 107.49 149.15
Interest 4.45 0.86 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 101.69 106.63 147.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 101.69 106.63 147.66
Tax 26.05 27.47 34.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.64 79.16 112.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.64 79.16 112.75
Equity Share Capital 15.92 15.92 15.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.75 4.97 7.09
Diluted EPS 4.75 4.97 7.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.75 4.97 7.09
Diluted EPS 4.75 4.97 7.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
