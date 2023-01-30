Kajaria Ceramic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.47 crore, up 3.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 986.47 crore in December 2022 up 3.79% from Rs. 950.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.64 crore in December 2022 down 32.91% from Rs. 112.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.53 crore in December 2022 down 24.06% from Rs. 170.56 crore in December 2021.