    Kajaria Ceramic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.47 crore, up 3.79% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 986.47 crore in December 2022 up 3.79% from Rs. 950.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.64 crore in December 2022 down 32.91% from Rs. 112.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.53 crore in December 2022 down 24.06% from Rs. 170.56 crore in December 2021.

    Kajaria Ceramics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations986.47979.63950.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations986.47979.63950.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials177.81174.63158.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods351.29314.67322.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.41-12.14-5.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.1588.3781.84
    Depreciation23.3922.9921.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses294.79295.91234.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.4595.20137.59
    Other Income12.6912.2911.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.14107.49149.15
    Interest4.450.861.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax101.69106.63147.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax101.69106.63147.66
    Tax26.0527.4734.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.6479.16112.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.6479.16112.75
    Equity Share Capital15.9215.9215.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.754.977.09
    Diluted EPS4.754.977.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.754.977.09
    Diluted EPS4.754.977.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
