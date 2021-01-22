MARKET NEWS

Kajaria Ceramic Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 756.26 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

January 22, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 756.26 crore in December 2020 up 11.6% from Rs. 677.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.81 crore in December 2020 up 60.2% from Rs. 66.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.58 crore in December 2020 up 47.01% from Rs. 110.59 crore in December 2019.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 6.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.16 in December 2019.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 795.30 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.29% returns over the last 6 months and 44.84% over the last 12 months.

Kajaria Ceramics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations756.26650.13677.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations756.26650.13677.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials128.77116.38122.27
Purchase of Traded Goods271.99221.44222.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.263.61-2.06
Power & Fuel92.9781.7799.25
Employees Cost64.8455.6867.98
Depreciation19.0919.1519.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses56.9049.9269.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.96102.1878.62
Other Income14.5312.3312.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.49114.5191.00
Interest1.161.181.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.33113.3389.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax142.33113.3389.12
Tax36.5229.5423.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities105.8183.7966.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period105.8183.7966.05
Equity Share Capital15.9115.9015.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.665.274.16
Diluted EPS6.655.274.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.665.274.16
Diluted EPS6.655.274.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Kajaria Ceramic #Kajaria Ceramics #Results
first published: Jan 22, 2021 09:00 am

