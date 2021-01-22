Kajaria Ceramic Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 756.26 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 756.26 crore in December 2020 up 11.6% from Rs. 677.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.81 crore in December 2020 up 60.2% from Rs. 66.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.58 crore in December 2020 up 47.01% from Rs. 110.59 crore in December 2019.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 6.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.16 in December 2019.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 795.30 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.29% returns over the last 6 months and 44.84% over the last 12 months.