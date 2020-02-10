Kajaria Ceramic Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 677.64 crore, down 3.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 677.64 crore in December 2019 down 3.22% from Rs. 700.20 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.05 crore in December 2019 up 0.72% from Rs. 65.58 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.59 crore in December 2019 down 3.94% from Rs. 115.13 crore in December 2018.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.13 in December 2018.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 553.25 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.59% returns over the last 6 months and 0.90% over the last 12 months.