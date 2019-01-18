Kajaria Ceramic Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 700.20 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 700.20 crore in December 2018 up 12.2% from Rs. 624.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.58 crore in December 2018 up 10.07% from Rs. 59.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.13 crore in December 2018 up 7.27% from Rs. 107.33 crore in December 2017.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.75 in December 2017.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 535.00 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.85% returns over the last 6 months and -26.07% over the last 12 months.