 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,077.76 crore, up 10.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,077.76 crore in September 2022 up 10.7% from Rs. 973.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.86 crore in September 2022 down 39.85% from Rs. 116.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.04 crore in September 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 187.61 crore in September 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.31 in September 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 1,088.70 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -10.88% over the last 12 months.

Kajaria Ceramics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,077.76 1,008.22 973.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,077.76 1,008.22 973.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 239.82 253.38 213.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 211.11 202.73 195.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.99 -82.17 12.97
Power & Fuel -- -- 177.58
Employees Cost 113.83 114.39 102.01
Depreciation 33.65 32.36 28.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 382.60 366.30 91.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.76 121.23 152.34
Other Income 7.63 8.09 7.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.39 129.32 159.46
Interest 3.16 3.61 2.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 100.23 125.71 156.74
Exceptional Items -3.66 -- --
P/L Before Tax 96.57 125.71 156.74
Tax 27.68 32.75 37.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.89 92.96 119.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.89 92.96 119.32
Minority Interest 0.97 -0.66 -3.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.86 92.30 116.14
Equity Share Capital 15.92 15.92 15.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.39 5.80 7.31
Diluted EPS 4.39 5.80 7.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.39 5.80 7.31
Diluted EPS 4.39 5.80 7.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Kajaria Ceramic #Kajaria Ceramics #Results
first published: Nov 2, 2022 04:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.