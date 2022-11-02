English
    Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,077.76 crore, up 10.7% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,077.76 crore in September 2022 up 10.7% from Rs. 973.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.86 crore in September 2022 down 39.85% from Rs. 116.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.04 crore in September 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 187.61 crore in September 2021.

    Kajaria Ceramic EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.31 in September 2021.

    Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 1,088.70 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -10.88% over the last 12 months.

    Kajaria Ceramics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,077.761,008.22973.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,077.761,008.22973.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials239.82253.38213.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods211.11202.73195.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.99-82.1712.97
    Power & Fuel----177.58
    Employees Cost113.83114.39102.01
    Depreciation33.6532.3628.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses382.60366.3091.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.76121.23152.34
    Other Income7.638.097.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.39129.32159.46
    Interest3.163.612.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax100.23125.71156.74
    Exceptional Items-3.66----
    P/L Before Tax96.57125.71156.74
    Tax27.6832.7537.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.8992.96119.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.8992.96119.32
    Minority Interest0.97-0.66-3.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates69.8692.30116.14
    Equity Share Capital15.9215.9215.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.395.807.31
    Diluted EPS4.395.807.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.395.807.31
    Diluted EPS4.395.807.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

