Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 973.55 crore, up 36.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 973.55 crore in September 2021 up 36.64% from Rs. 712.51 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.14 crore in September 2021 up 30.32% from Rs. 89.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.61 crore in September 2021 up 26.35% from Rs. 148.48 crore in September 2020.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 7.31 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.61 in September 2020.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 1,233.20 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)