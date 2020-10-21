Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 712.51 crore, down 0.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 712.51 crore in September 2020 down 0.3% from Rs. 714.68 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.12 crore in September 2020 down 4.37% from Rs. 93.19 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.48 crore in September 2020 up 32.51% from Rs. 112.05 crore in September 2019.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.86 in September 2019.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 575.30 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 56.31% returns over the last 6 months and 3.48% over the last 12 months.