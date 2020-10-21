172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|kajaria-ceramic-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-712-51-crore-down-0-3-y-o-y-5991551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 712.51 crore, down 0.3% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 712.51 crore in September 2020 down 0.3% from Rs. 714.68 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.12 crore in September 2020 down 4.37% from Rs. 93.19 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.48 crore in September 2020 up 32.51% from Rs. 112.05 crore in September 2019.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.86 in September 2019.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 575.30 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 56.31% returns over the last 6 months and 3.48% over the last 12 months.

Kajaria Ceramics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations712.51277.56714.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations712.51277.56714.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials177.2518.79189.45
Purchase of Traded Goods98.9559.04118.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.6499.73-17.12
Power & Fuel120.46--137.44
Employees Cost77.8760.8488.84
Depreciation27.3625.2226.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses71.6546.7392.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.33-32.7979.08
Other Income4.792.626.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.12-30.1785.90
Interest2.083.385.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax119.04-33.5580.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax119.04-33.5580.68
Tax29.40-0.61-12.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities89.64-32.9493.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period89.64-32.9493.07
Minority Interest-0.525.840.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates89.12-27.1093.19
Equity Share Capital15.9015.9015.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.61-1.705.86
Diluted EPS5.60-1.705.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.61-1.705.86
Diluted EPS5.60-1.705.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Kajaria Ceramic #Kajaria Ceramics #Results

