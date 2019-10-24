Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 714.68 crore, down 1.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 714.68 crore in September 2019 down 1.47% from Rs. 725.31 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.19 crore in September 2019 up 85.64% from Rs. 50.20 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.05 crore in September 2019 down 1.28% from Rs. 113.50 crore in September 2018.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.16 in September 2018.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 561.50 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.04% returns over the last 6 months and 72.53% over the last 12 months.