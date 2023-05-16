English
    Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,204.82 crore, up 9.36% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,204.82 crore in March 2023 up 9.36% from Rs. 1,101.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.02 crore in March 2023 up 12.8% from Rs. 95.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.36 crore in March 2023 up 7.74% from Rs. 172.97 crore in March 2022.

    Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 6.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.02 in March 2022.

    Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 1,177.35 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.96% returns over the last 6 months and 25.00% over the last 12 months.

    Kajaria Ceramics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,204.821,091.131,101.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,204.821,091.131,101.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials259.19264.22217.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods242.51225.71263.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.05-45.506.51
    Power & Fuel----228.34
    Employees Cost116.44116.58105.79
    Depreciation34.3232.5332.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses375.69397.05114.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.62100.54133.32
    Other Income10.427.487.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax152.04108.02140.35
    Interest7.248.313.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax144.8099.71136.37
    Exceptional Items-4.25----
    P/L Before Tax140.5599.71136.37
    Tax29.7826.0539.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.7773.6697.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.7773.6697.23
    Minority Interest-2.670.66-1.47
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.08----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates108.0274.3295.76
    Equity Share Capital15.9215.9215.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.784.676.02
    Diluted EPS6.784.676.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.784.676.02
    Diluted EPS6.784.676.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 03:10 pm