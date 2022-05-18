 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,101.75 crore, up 15.67% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,101.75 crore in March 2022 up 15.67% from Rs. 952.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.76 crore in March 2022 down 24.65% from Rs. 127.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.97 crore in March 2022 down 12.8% from Rs. 198.37 crore in March 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.99 in March 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 943.10 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.76% returns over the last 6 months and 6.25% over the last 12 months.

Kajaria Ceramics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,101.75 1,068.23 952.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,101.75 1,068.23 952.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 217.25 224.86 200.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 263.17 247.03 206.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.51 -22.24 10.75
Power & Fuel 228.34 223.42 146.23
Employees Cost 105.79 106.60 96.44
Depreciation 32.62 28.07 26.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.75 104.72 100.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.32 155.77 164.40
Other Income 7.03 7.42 7.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.35 163.19 171.84
Interest 3.98 3.01 2.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 136.37 160.18 169.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 136.37 160.18 169.20
Tax 39.14 35.45 38.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 97.23 124.73 131.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 97.23 124.73 131.17
Minority Interest -1.47 -2.71 -4.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 95.76 122.02 127.09
Equity Share Capital 15.92 15.92 15.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.02 7.68 7.99
Diluted EPS 6.01 7.67 7.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.02 7.68 7.99
Diluted EPS 6.01 7.67 7.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 09:00 am
