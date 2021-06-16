Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 952.51 crore, up 46.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 952.51 crore in March 2021 up 46.08% from Rs. 652.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.09 crore in March 2021 up 156.28% from Rs. 49.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.37 crore in March 2021 up 97.8% from Rs. 100.29 crore in March 2020.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 7.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.12 in March 2020.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 994.85 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.25% returns over the last 6 months and 170.67% over the last 12 months.