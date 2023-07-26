English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,064.23 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,064.23 crore in June 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 1,008.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.52 crore in June 2023 up 16.49% from Rs. 92.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.47 crore in June 2023 up 10.38% from Rs. 161.68 crore in June 2022.

    Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.80 in June 2022.

    Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 1,454.45 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.21% returns over the last 6 months and 45.55% over the last 12 months.

    Kajaria Ceramics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,064.231,204.821,008.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,064.231,204.821,008.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials234.34259.19253.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods224.72242.51202.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.6435.05-82.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost113.67116.44114.39
    Depreciation30.5234.3232.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses309.65375.69366.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.69141.62121.23
    Other Income9.2610.428.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.95152.04129.32
    Interest5.277.243.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.68144.80125.71
    Exceptional Items0.02-4.25--
    P/L Before Tax142.70140.55125.71
    Tax33.5929.7832.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.11110.7792.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.11110.7792.96
    Minority Interest-1.59-2.67-0.66
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.08--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates107.52108.0292.30
    Equity Share Capital15.9315.9215.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.756.785.80
    Diluted EPS6.756.785.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.756.785.80
    Diluted EPS6.756.785.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Kajaria Ceramic #Kajaria Ceramics #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 04:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!