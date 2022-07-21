 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,008.22 crore, up 79.51% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kajaria Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,008.22 crore in June 2022 up 79.51% from Rs. 561.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.30 crore in June 2022 up 114.35% from Rs. 43.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.68 crore in June 2022 up 87.09% from Rs. 86.42 crore in June 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.71 in June 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 999.30 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.14% returns over the last 6 months and 2.31% over the last 12 months.

Kajaria Ceramics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,008.22 1,101.75 561.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,008.22 1,101.75 561.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 253.38 217.25 168.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 202.73 263.17 99.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -82.17 6.51 -71.68
Power & Fuel -- 228.34 --
Employees Cost 114.39 105.79 93.27
Depreciation 32.36 32.62 26.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 366.30 114.75 191.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.23 133.32 53.90
Other Income 8.09 7.03 6.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.32 140.35 59.90
Interest 3.61 3.98 3.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.71 136.37 56.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 125.71 136.37 56.88
Tax 32.75 39.14 15.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.96 97.23 41.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.96 97.23 41.46
Minority Interest -0.66 -1.47 1.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 92.30 95.76 43.06
Equity Share Capital 15.92 15.92 15.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.80 6.02 2.71
Diluted EPS 5.80 6.01 2.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.80 6.02 2.71
Diluted EPS 5.80 6.01 2.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:11 pm
