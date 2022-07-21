Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,008.22 crore, up 79.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,008.22 crore in June 2022 up 79.51% from Rs. 561.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.30 crore in June 2022 up 114.35% from Rs. 43.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.68 crore in June 2022 up 87.09% from Rs. 86.42 crore in June 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.71 in June 2021.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 999.30 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.14% returns over the last 6 months and 2.31% over the last 12 months.