Kajaria Ceramic Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 561.66 crore, up 102.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 561.66 crore in June 2021 up 102.36% from Rs. 277.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.06 crore in June 2021 up 258.89% from Rs. 27.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.42 crore in June 2021 up 1845.86% from Rs. 4.95 crore in June 2020.

Kajaria Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.70 in June 2020.

Kajaria Ceramic shares closed at 1,000.45 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.29% returns over the last 6 months and 142.92% over the last 12 months.